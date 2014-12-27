Preview: Kennesaw State at Illinois

The Big Ten begins conference play Tuesday, but until then, Illinois has one more non-conference opponent remaining on the schedule. The Fighting Illini host Kennesaw State on Saturday, hoping to make it 36 straight non-conference victories at State Farm Center. A week ago, Rayvonte Rice delivered an early Christmas present to Illinois fans with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Illini a 62-59 victory over Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game.

Rice, who leads the team in points per game (17.4) and rebounds (6.6), has scored in double figures in 27 career games against non-conference foes. Illinois hasn’t lost to an opponent outside the Big Ten at home since Dayton in the 2010 NIT quarterfinals - the nation’s third-longest active streak. The Owls have lost five of their last six games and own only one road win this season under first-year coach Jimmy Lallathin.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (4-9): The Owls fell short against Elon on Monday, losing 67-65 at home after Yonel Brown had a go-ahead layup blocked in the final four seconds and Delbert Love missed a 3-pointer shortly after. Brown tops the team in scoring with 13.4 points a game and is tied with Love for the assists lead (3.1) with Love. In road losses this season, Kennesaw State has been outscored by an average of 27.5 points.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (9-3): The Illini rank 29th in the nation in points with 77.9 per game and have reached at least 70 points eight times this season. Rice is shooting better than the Big Ten’s top five scorers with 48.9 percent from the field and 44.9 from long range. Blocks leader Nnanna Egwu has reached 164 rejections in his career and is 13 away from the school record as he averages 1.8 and has seven in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois and Kennesaw State will be meeting for the first time in program history.

2. The Illini have won 46 consecutive games in the regular season against non-conference opponents.

3. The Owls have been outscored by an average margin of 41.6 points in the last three meetings with Big Ten foes.

PREDICTION: Illinois 82, Kennesaw State 44