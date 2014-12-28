Illinois earns dominant win over Kennesaw State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois coach John Groce welcomed Big Ten play with open arms Saturday after a 93-45 win against Kennesaw State.

“I think we’re capable of special things,” Groce said. “But as I’ve told them a lot this past week, talk is cheap. You’ve got to do it. You’ve got to make it happen.”

Illinois (10-3) offered a glimpse of its potential with a dominant win in its final nonconference tuneup. The Illini established a 54-18 lead by halftime en route to the program’s 36th consecutive nonconference win at State Farm Center.

Guard Rayvonte Rice led Illinois with 21 points on 7-for-7 shooting. Guard Malcolm Hill added 16 points, and guard Aaron Cosby scored 13 off the bench.

“My teammates did a great job of putting me in those positions and finding me when I was open,” Rice said. “I just took advantage of it.”

Kennesaw State (4-10) lost for the sixth time in the past seven games and fell to 1-7 on the road. Guard Yonel Brown and forward Damien Wilson led the Owls with 10 points apiece.

“That was big boy versus little boy, and we took our medicine,” Kennesaw State coach Jimmy Lallathin said. “Obviously, the size advantage was huge.”

Illinois will open its conference schedule with four out of five games on the road, beginning Tuesday with a visit to Crisler Center to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Illini have yet to post a winning record in the Big Ten under Groce, who went 8-10 during his first season before dropping to 7-11 last season.

Rice said he and his teammates learned valuable lessons during an up-and-down conference slate a season ago.

“You need to bring it every game,” Rice said. “Any given night, either team can win. Tensions are high. You’ve just got to play your best basketball.”

The Illini did so Saturday, showing no signs of a letdown in their first game since Rice drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Fans at State Farm Center cheered during the first half as the scoreboard flashed a replay of Rice’s winning shot.

Any notions of a Kennesaw State upset were erased early by Illinois, which scored the first seven points and raced to a 14-3 lead in the first five minutes. Rice set the tone with an aggressive drive to the rim for a layup on the Illini’s first possession, and Hill drew a loud ovation with a reverse, two-handed dunk to punctuate a breakaway.

Rice overpowered the Owls from the opening tipoff as he scored 12 of the Illini’s first 18 points. He also was active on defense as he blocked a shot by Kennesaw State forward Orlando Coleman to set up a 3-pointer in transition by Cosby.

Cosby said his focus on defense and rebounding mattered as much as his offensive production.

“It felt good to make shots, but I‘m learning that making shots isn’t everything,” Cosby said.

One seat away, Groce nodded in approval as he listened to Cosby’s answer.

Only a few plays upset Groce throughout the night as Illinois piled on to its lead with a 25-0 run midway through the first half. The Illini shot 55.4 percent for the game while limiting Kennesaw State to 24.6 percent.

“We were ready to play,” Groce said. “I thought our energy and passion was great.”

Kennesaw State endured a scoring drought for 3:21 to start the game before guard Nick Masterson hit a 3-pointer from the wing. The Owls trimmed the deficit to 24-15 on a 3-pointer by guard Nigel Pruitt before another lengthy scoring drought that spanned 6:29.

NOTES: Illinois G Kendrick Nunn started his fourth consecutive game after coming off the bench in the first nine games. ... Kennesaw State has notched only six nonconference road wins since making the jump to Division I for the 2005-06 season. ... Illinois G Rayvonte Rice has scored in double figures in 28 consecutive games against nonconference opponents. ... Kennesaw State G Yonel Brown and F Orlando Coleman are the only two players who have started every game for the Owls this season.