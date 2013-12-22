Preview: Kennesaw State at Indiana

Indiana will look for its second win in three days when Kennesaw State pays a visit Sunday afternoon in the Hoosiers’ final game before Big Ten play begins. Eighteen players saw the court for the Hoosiers in Friday’s win over Nicholls State, as coach Tom Crean experimented with a full-court press for most of the game. “We’re trying to get our team to a place where we can do different things, we want to have great team defense,” Crean told the Indianapolis Star.

The outlook isn’t bright for the Owls, who have lost four straight and enter the game ranked 330th out of 351 Division I teams at 63.7 points per game. Kennesaw State has just one Division I victory, and to have any chance Sunday it will have to find a way to force Indiana to give up the basketball, which it did 20 times against Nicholls State. “We’re playing faster, we’ll correct the turnovers,” Indiana forward Will Sheehey told the Star.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (3-9): Delbert Love leads the Owls in scoring (10.4 ppg) and 3-point percentage (38.1). Kennesaw State has been reliant on the long-range shot so far, averaging 20.6 attempts per game and making a respectable 33.2 percent of those 3-pointers. The Owls have struggled mightily from the free-throw line, checking in at just 63.9 percent from the stripe.

ABOUT INDIANA (9-3): The Hoosiers have rebounded extremely well thus far, ranking fourth in the nation at 45.9 boards per game. Noah Vonleh has been the spark inside, averaging 9.6 rebounds to go with 11.8 points. Indiana hasn’t had to rebound much when Yogi Ferrell shoots the ball — the sophomore guard is connecting on over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts and leads the team in scoring at 16.1 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers have nine days off after this one, facing Illinois on the road to open Big Ten play Dec. 31.

2. Indiana is looking for its 10th non-conference win for the third consecutive season.

3. Kennesaw State won just one non-conference game in last year’s 3-27 campaign.

PREDICTION: Indiana 95, Kennesaw State 60