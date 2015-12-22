Preview: Kennesaw State at Indiana

Indiana tries to avoid a letdown in the final tune-up before Big Ten play begins when it hosts struggling Kennesaw State on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers gained plenty of much-needed confidence after rallying from 16 points down in the second half to knock off Notre Dame 80-73 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.

“It’s the way we won the game,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “. … I said to them, ‘You can bottle it up and it becomes part of who you are, or you can forget about it and it just becomes a one-game experience.’” Forward Troy Williams called it “a step forward,” as the Hoosiers held Notre Dame to 17 points in the final 15 minutes after having trouble on the defensive end against major-conference opponents this season. “We’ve been focusing on being aggressive on defense because that creates our offense,” Indiana forward Collin Hartman told reporters. “We can’t get out and run if we don’t get stops and steals and deflections.” Kennesaw State comes in off two straight losses and will test the Hoosiers’ defense with two players averaging at least 15 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (3-10): The Owls have lost to five major-conference teams in the early going, including a 94-57 defeat against Louisville last Wednesday. Guards Yonel Brown (16.8) and Kendrick Ray (15.5) lead the offense, which produced three double-figure scorers in each of the last three games but averages only 10.4 assists. Nigel Pruitt (9.3 points) is expected to sit out his sixth straight game due to injury while Aubrey Williams averages eight points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds off the bench.

ABOUT INDIANA (9-3): The Hoosiers defeated Notre Dame despite a rough shooting performance from point guard Yogi Ferrell (2-for-8, eight points). Ferrell leads the team in scoring (16.1) and assists (6.1) while James Blackmon Jr. (15.6) and Williams (13.4) also key an offense that entered the week fourth in the country in points per game (88.3) and field-goal percentage (52.9). Indiana scored at least 86 points in all seven home games (7-0) -- averaging 96.4 points -- and is shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range overall.

1. Indiana’s freshman C Thomas Bryant is shooting 69.9 percent from the field.

2. The Owls have been outrebounded by almost seven boards per game.

3. Ferrell needs 22 points to pass both Greg Graham (1,590) and Scott May (1,593) for 12th place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Indiana 88, Kennesaw State 54