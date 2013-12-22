Indiana 90, Kennesaw State 66: Yogi Ferrell sparked the effort with 25 points as the Hoosiers whipped the visiting Owls in the final non-conference game for both teams.

Ferrell was 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range for Indiana (10-3), which shot a season-high 62.7 percent as a team. Noah Vonleh narrowly missed his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 14 and pulling down nine rebounds while Will Sheehey cracked double figures for the third straight game with 15 points.

Orlando Coleman tallied 18 for Kennesaw State (3-10) on 8-for-11 shooting while also grabbing nine rebounds. The Owls couldn’t take advantage of 20 turnovers by the Hoosiers, committing 18 themselves and shooting 38.5 percent from the floor.

Ferrell scored eight straight as part of a 12-0 Indiana run that helped the Hoosiers separate themselves early in the first half. In the latter portion of the frame, Indiana ripped off a 16-2 spurt that gave them a comfortable 43-25 advantage at the break.

Indiana picked up where it left off after the break with a 9-0 run culminating in a Ferrell three-point play that ballooned the lead to 28 with 13:41 to play. Kennesaw State pulled within 16 in the middle portion of the half, but got no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana improves to 44-3 at home since 2011-12. … Ferrell scored 20-plus for the first time since Nov. 21 against Washington. … The Hoosiers shot 35 free throws to Kennesaw State’s 16.