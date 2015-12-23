Indiana 99, Kennesaw State 72

Freshman center Thomas Bryant finished with a career-high 20 points to lead Indiana to a 99-72 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Junior forward Troy Williams also finished with 20 points, three shy of his career high set last season against Georgetown.

Indiana (10-3) closed the non-conference portion of its schedule with its eighth victory at Assembly Hall this season, remaining undefeated at home (8-0).

Williams, a junior, had hit just four 3-pointers through his first 12 games this season but was 4 of 14 from 3-point range Tuesday. Against the Owls (3-11), he finished with three 3-pointers on 3 of 4 shooting from that range.

With his team trailing by just six with 17:06 remaining in the second half, Kennesaw State head coach Al Skinner received a technical foul.

Over the next 3:34, the Owls came as close as eight points before the Hoosiers finished the game on a 36-16 run. Overall, Indiana outscored Kennesaw State 53-34 in the second half.

The 34 second-half points nearly matched a season-high 38 first-half points for the Owls.

Sophomore guard James Blackmon Jr. added 19 points for Indiana. Yonel Brown led Kennesaw State with a game-high 26 points.