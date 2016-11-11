Preview: Kennesaw State at Iowa

By most accounts, Iowa guard Peter Jok was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten - if not the country - last season. With last year's senior-laden roster having moved on, the preseason all-conference selection hopes he can lead a much younger Hawkeyes squad to a season-opening win for the sixth straight season when they host Kennesaw State on Friday.

After averaging seven points as a sixth man for Iowa during his sophomore campaign, Jok lifted that mark by a Big Ten-best 9.1 points in 2015-16, becoming the first Hawkeye non-senior to top 16 points per game since Chris Kingsbury averaged 16.8 as a sophomore in 1995. Iowa will need more from the conference's second-leading returning scorer this season, as the program attempts to replace a five-man senior class that included second-team All-America forward Jarrod Uthoff and point guard Mike Gesell, who finished his college career as one of three players in program history to amass more than 1,000 points, 550 assists and 160 steals. While the Hawkeyes attempt to build on back-to-back 22-win seasons that ended in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, the Owls are still in search of their first winning season at the Division I level under second-year coach Al Skinner. Kennesaw State's 7-7 record in the Atlantic Sun was its first non-losing season in conference action since 2006-07, while its 11 victories were its most since 2009-10.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus.

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (2015-16: 11-20): The Owls' hopes for a modest improvement this season hinge on 6-2 guard Kendrick Ray (18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds), who claimed Atlantic Sun Newcomer of the Year honors after finishing second in the conference in scoring. Toledo transfer and fellow senior Aubrey Williams (8.3, 6.3) produced a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards in the Owls' 60-58 exhibition victory against Division II foe Georgia Southwestern and will likely be asked to take on some of the scoring load left behind by the graduation of second-leading scorer Yonel Brown (18.6 points). Anthony Wilson, who is one of seven freshman on the roster, appears to be an early candidate to pick up some of the offensive slack as well after scoring 10 points off the bench last Friday.

ABOUT IOWA (2015-16: 22-11): Former walk-on Nicholas Baer (4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds) appears to be the most likely candidate - at least early on - to replace Uthoff (18.9 points, 6.3 boards, 2.6 blocks), especially after the sophomore contributed 15 points in the team's second-round loss to eventual national champion Villanova. Highly touted freshman forward Tyler Cook, who was ranked 51st in the ESPN 100, is another candidate to give the Hawkeyes an inside presence, and he debuted with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals in an exhibition win over Division II foe Regis. Sophomore guard Christian Williams appears poised to fill the void left behind by Gesell and dished out five assists versus no turnovers to go along with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting against Regis last Friday.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won 37 of its last 38 non-conference home games.

2. Kennesaw State lost all six of its contests against Power-5 conference opponents by an average of 28.3 points.

3. The Hawkeyes went 11-4 last season when Jok drained at least three 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Iowa 82, Kennesaw State 61