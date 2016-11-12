Iowa prevails over Kennesaw State in opener

Iowa emerged with a 91-74 victory over Kennesaw State in the season opener for both teams on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

The story of the evening for Iowa was the performance of senior guard Peter Jok, who scored the first four points of the game and led the Hawkeyes with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the floor.

Iowa also received key contributions from its bench. Ahmad Wagner provided 12 points, making 4 of 4 from the floor, and freshman Cordell Pemsl came away with 10 points and six rebounds in his Hawkeye debut.

While Kennesaw State finished shooting a modest 43 percent from the floor, it began the game making only three of its first 14 shots. The other issue plaguing the Owls was 21 turnovers -- 12 of which came during the first half that led to 27 Hawkeyes points.

Nick Masterson was a bright spot for Kennesaw State. The junior guard made his first six 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 29 points, finishing 7 of 10 from behind the arc.

Iowa took a 43-25 lead with it into halftime before Masterson's 3-point shooting caught fire in the second half and allowed the Owls to get within eight points of the Hawkeyes with 16:40 remaining.

Iowa then responded with a 7-0 run to extend the lead back to double digits and the Hawkeyes led by as many as 22 points late in the second half.