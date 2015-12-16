Preview: Kennesaw State at Louisville

Louisville may have lacked for depth last year, but it appears coach Rick Pitino’s biggest problem so far this year may be too many quality options. The 17th-ranked Cardinals, who have yet to play a home game decided by fewer than 28 points, look to continue their dominant ways at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday when they host Kennesaw State.

One season after four players – including NBA draft picks Terry Rozier and Montrezl Harrell – logged at least 31 minutes per game for Pitino’s Elite Eight squad, 10 players are averaging between 12.5 and 29.5 minutes. “I think the best thing about the basketball team, you don’t substitute and get weaker. The toughest thing I have to decide sometimes is who’s going to start -- which I’ve never had that difficulty -- because they’re all pretty much the same. They just do different things,” Pitino said. In addition to boasting the country’s second-best scoring defense (55.4 points) and field-goal percentage defense (33.9), Louisville ranks sixth in field-goal percentage (51.6) and is tied with Duke for the top-scoring offense in the ACC (86 points per game). The Owls seem highly unlikely to mount much of a challenge as they have lost each of the four games they have played against Power-5 conference schools by an average of 26.5 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (3-8): Quinnipiac transfer Kendrick Ray (16.1 points, 6.5 rebounds) has produced three double-doubles in his last four games and generally performed well in the Owls’ four games against high-level competition, averaging 18 points against Alabama, LSU, Arizona State and West Virginia. Fellow guard and preseason All-Atlantic Sun selection Yonel Brown (16 points per game) is Kennesaw State’s only other double-digit scorer and rarely ever leaves the floor, averaging a Division I-high 38.5 minutes. The Owls’ lack of size – no player is taller than 6-8 – figures to be an issue against the Cardinals, who have five players in their regular rotation that stand at least 6-9.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (7-1): The Cardinals, who have used five different starting lineups, have shot over 50 percent in seven of their eight games this season, one shy of their total from last season. Guard Damion Lee (18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals), who has been the team’s top scorer in seven of its eight contests, is shooting 53.7 percent from the field and needs only 12 more points to reach 1,700 for his career after scoring his first 1,538 at Drexel. Raymond Spalding tallied 11 points on 4-of-4 from the field while fellow freshman reserve Donovan Mitchell supplied five points, six rebounds and seven assists in Saturday’s 86-53 rout of Eastern Michigan.

TIP-INS

1. Pitino and first-year Kennesaw State coach Al Skinner were teammates at Massachusetts from 1970-74.

2. Louisville, which has held three of its opponents under 30 percent from the field, has also finished with 10 or more steals on three occasions.

3. The Cardinals are tied for first in the country in rebounding margin (plus-16.9) and have more than doubled their opponents’ rebounding total four times this year after doing so only five times in the previous 1,000 games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 91, Kennesaw State 51