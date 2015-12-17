No. 19 Louisville 94, Kennesaw State 57

Nineteenth-ranked Louisville continued its impressive start by blowing out Kennesaw State 94-57 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Kennesaw State, coached by Al Skinner, a former teammate of Rick Pitino at UMass who has served the former head man at Rhode Island (1988-1997) and Boston College (1997-2010), was simply outclassed from start to finish by Louisville.

The Cardinals (8-1) entered the game as the nation’s leader in scoring margin (plus-30.6 points per game) and actually bettered that impressive margin of victory.

Louisville broke out to a 41-19 lead at the intermission and then cruised home to victory with a dunk-filled second half against the Owls (3-9).

The Cardinals placed four players in double figures: forward Damion Lee (18 points), big man Chinanu Onuaku (16), guard Trey Lewis (13), and guard Donovan Mitchell (10). Guard Quentin Snider added nine points and eight assists for the winners.

Guards Yonel Brown and Kendrick Ray (the younger brother of former Villanova star guard Allan Ray) paced the Kennesaw State attack with 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Saturday afternoon home game against Western Kentucky. The Owls play at Chattanooga on Friday.