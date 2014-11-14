Preview: Kennesaw State at Syracuse

At Syracuse, there really is no such thing as rebuilding, especially in the mind of coach Jim Boeheim, even as he prepares to replace three starters for a third consecutive season. With a lot of new faces on the court, the 24th-ranked Orange open their season Friday against visiting Kennesaw State. “It’s not rebuilding,” insisted Boeheim, who is entering his 39th season at Syracuse. “We’ve lost a lot, and everybody loses a lot. That’s just the way it is in college basketball.”

Syracuse lost point guard Tyler Ennis and forward Jerami Grant to the NBA draft, while C.J. Fair - the team’s leading scorer each of the last two seasons - used up his eligibilty. The Orange will be counting on returning starters Trevor Cooney at shooting guard and Rakeem Christmas at center, although neither is expected to carry the load offensively. Perhaps the most important additions to the starting lineup are a pair of highly regarded freshmen - point guard Kaleb Joseph and power forward Chris McCullough.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (2013-14: 6-25): The Owls return eight players who averaged at least 10 minutes a game last season, including leading scorer Delbert Love (12.6 points) and top rebounder Orlando Coleman, who chipped in 9.7 points and 6.2 boards. Memphis transfer Damien Wilson could add an extra dimension to an offense that ranked 274th or worse last season in scoring, rebounding, assists and field-goal percentage. Kennesaw State was picked by the Atlantic Sun coaches to finish sixth despite the presence of Love, the league’s active leader in 3-pointers made (186) and attempted (519).

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2013-14: 28-6): The Orange started last season 25-0 before losing six of their final nine games, including a two-point upset at the hands of 11th-seeded Dayton in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32. Cooney made 60 more 3-pointers than anyone else on the roster last season and will be counted on to space the floor, particularly with the rest of the returning players combining for 23 made 3-pointers in 2013-14. Christmas is limited offensively but will once again anchor the defense after averaging 1.9 blocks a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse’s season opener comes three days shy of Boeheim’s 70th birthday. He enters the season in second place on the all-time wins list, 35 behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

2. Orange G Michael Gbinije played 497 minutes last season, but did not commit more than two turnovers in any game and committed one or fewer in 31 of his 34 outings.

3. The Owls won only four Division I games a season ago, although they improved down the stretch by winning three of their final 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Kennesaw State 41