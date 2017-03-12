FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 5 months ago

Kent State defeats Akron to win MAC title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kent State defeats Akron to win MAC title

Sophomore guard Jaylin Walker scored 30 points, leading Kent State past Akron 70-65 on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference tournament championship game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Senior forward Jimmy Hall added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (22-13), who won four games in four days during the conference tournament and are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

Senior center Isaiah Johnson led the Zips with 24 points.

Kent State led 27-24 at halftime, and the game stayed tight late into the second half. Kent State's Kevin Zabo made a pair of free throws to tie the score 49-49 with eight minutes to play. The Golden Flashes scored the next eight points and hit enough free throws down the stretch to put away the Zips.

