Preview: Kent State at Kansas

After a humbling loss eight days ago, No. 14 Kansas will attempt to rebuild its confidence Tuesday when it hosts Kent State in its final contest of 2014. The Jayhawks were feeling good after an eight-game winning streak before absorbing a 77-52 loss at Temple on Dec. 22. They shot 32.1 percent and committed 17 turnovers in that one, while veteran forward Perry Ellis endured one of his worst games as a Jayhawk.

“We played tired and like we were a half- or full-step slow,” Kansas coach Bill Self explained to the media. “We just had a bad game.” Self added that Ellis, the team’s top scorer (12.5) and rebounder (6.3), may have been under the weather, although the junior forward refused to make any excuses. “I don’t have the flu,“ said Ellis, who has scored nine total points on 3-of-16 shooting in the last two games. ”I didn’t have much energy this game. I got tired fast. I have to make sure I get more fluids and get ready for the next game.”

ABOUT KENT STATE (8-3): The Golden Flashes have a solid record but have not played a difficult schedule, losing to UTEP their last time out to snap a four-game winning streak. Jimmy Hall is the team’s leading scorer at 13.7 points and also pulls down a team-high 7.6 rebounds. Hall has not made a 3-pointer this season, but fortunately the next top three scorers for Kent State are quality options from 3-point range, including Devareaux Manley (45.6 percent).

ABOUT KANSAS (9-2): Ellis’ struggles this year have become a major cause for concern, as he is shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range, down from 54.9 and 47.1, respectively, a season ago. Wayne Selden Jr. also has taken a step back, as the sophomore is making 34.7 percent of his shots one year after shooting 43.7 percent. One bright spot of late has been freshman guard Kelly Oubre, who has started to show signs of life after a horrendous start.

TIP-INS

1. Ellis has shot 2-of-16 in the Jayhawks’ two losses and 45.6 percent in their nine wins.

2. Oubre’s three highest-scoring games have come in the last three outings - a pair of nine-point efforts and a 23-point breakthrough against Lafayette.

3. Kansas freshman F Cliff Alexander has one assist in 205 minutes this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 79, Kent State 77