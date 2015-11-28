Preview: Kent State at Pittsburgh

With a home contest with undefeated No. 15 Purdue looming, surging Pittsburgh needs to stay focused Saturday against Kent State if it is to continue an impressive home streak. The Panthers are 56-1 all-time in November at the Peterson Events Center with the lone loss coming to Long Beach State on Nov. 16, 2011.

Pittsburgh demolished Cornell 93-49 on Wednesday behind 21 points from Jamel Artis and a Panthers’ defense that held the Big Red to 30-percent shooting. Chris Jones chipped in 15 points and fellow reserve Damon Wilson added 10 points and four assists in 17 minutes. The Boilermakers are on deck Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but Kent State won’t be a pushover. The Golden Flash, with five 20-win seasons in the last six years, have wins against Youngstown State, Marist and Saint Francis (PA) and a three-point loss at Southern Illinois.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT KENT STATE (3-1): Jimmy Hall had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s 79-60 victory over Saint Francis. The 6-7 junior (16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists) is joined on the front line by 6-9 senior Khaliq Spicer (nine points, eight rebounds) and 6-8 senior Chris Ortiz (8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds) for a battle against Pitt’s deep inside talent. The Golden Flash shoot just 43 percent from the floor and 30 from the arc, but average only 11 turnovers per game.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-0): Michael Young had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Cornell. Young, who averaged just over one assist per game in his first two games, is quietly becoming one of the most complete players in the nation, averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just 23 minutes per contest. “I didn’t anticipate as many double teams as we’ve gotten, but he’s passed out of it well,” Pitt coach Jamie Dixon told reports. “We’ve worked on it, we’ve played through it. He’s done a good job with it. He’s just got to continue passing out of it.”

TIP INS

1. Young joins Michigan State’s Denzell Valentine and LSU’s Ben Simmons as the only Power-5 conference players to average 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game.

2. Pitt G James Robinson has 105 career starts - tied with Marcus Paige of North Carolina for most among active ACC players - and his 3.6:1 assist-turnover ratio is best all-time in the ACC.

3. The Panthers sank a season-high 10 3-pointers in 21 attempts against Cornell.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 87, Kent State 65