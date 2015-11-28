Pittsburgh 85, Kent State 76

Junior forward Michael Young scored a season-high 23 points and added six assists and four rebounds as host Pittsburgh remained undefeated with an 85-76 victory over Kent State on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers (4-0) led as much as 16 in the second half as Young sparked a quick 9-0 Pitt run, but the Golden Flashes (3-2) would not go away. Kent State trimmed the deficit to 69-60 with 8:16 to play after senior guard Xavier Pollard finished a three-point play. Strong inside play from Young, as well as junior wing Chris Jones and sophomore forward Ryan Luther, fended off the possible Kent State upset.

Young was helped by an outburst from junior forward Jamel Artis, who scored 19 points. Senior point guard James Robinson added 17 points and 10 assists.

Pollard and junior forward Jimmy Hall led the Golden Flashes with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Pittsburgh hosts No. 16 Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday.