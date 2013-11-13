Preview: Kent State at Seton Hall

Kent State travels up the New Jersey Turnpike for its second straight road game in three days when it visits fellow unbeaten Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Golden Flashes are coming off a surprising 81-77 victory over Temple during ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon on Monday in Philadelphia. “Any time you beat Temple, which is a team with so much tradition, with a coach like Fran Dunphy, who is one of the best coaches in the business, it is a great win,” said Kent State coach Rob Senderoff.

Devareaux Manley and Derek Jackson each scored 17 points against Temple, while Manley hit four free throws in the final 16.4 seconds. Darren Goodson scored 12 points and Kellon Thomas had 11 against Temple. The Golden Flashes had five players score in double figures.

TV: 7 p.m., Fox Sports 2

ABOUT KENT STATE (2-0): The Golden Flashes enter the Seton Hall game with two players averaging double figures in points, led by Jackson at 18. Goodson, who leads Kent State in rebounding (6.0), is next at 11. Jackson, a junior transfer from Central Michigan, scored a game-high 18 points for Kent State in its 84-48 season-opening victory over Division III opponent Ohio Northern on Friday.

ABOUT SETON HALL (1-0): Sterling Gibbs came off the bench to score 23 points, 17 from the foul line, in leading Seton Hall to an 83-72 victory over Niagara on Saturday in the Coaches vs. Cancer series at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In a foul-plagued game that featured 102 free throws, the Pirates were 33-of-52 from the line. Seton Hall starters Brian Oliver, Patrik Auda, Gene Teague, Tom Maayan and Fuquan Edwin combined to score 11 first-half points, while Auda finished with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:53 left.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall has returned eight players from last season’s squad that finished 15-18 overall and 3-15 in the Big East.

2. Kent State is coming off of its 14th 20-win season in the past 15 years and an appearance in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

3. Edwin, who had two steals in Seton Hall’s victory over Niagara, is 41 away from breaking Dan Calandrillo’s school record of 260. Calandrillo played for the Pirates from 1978-82.

PREDICTION: Kent State 84-83