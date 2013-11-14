Seton Hall 78, Kent State 76

(Updated: Editing throughout.)

Seton Hall 78, Kent State76: Sterling Gibbs led four players in double figures with 20 points as thePirates held off the visiting Flashes.

Fuquan Edwin added 19 pointsfor Seton Hall. Patrik Auda, who scored Seton Hall’s first six points, finishedwith 15 and Brian Oliver added 11 for the Pirates (2-0), who beatNiagara in their season opener on Friday.

Kris Brewer scored a game-high28 points before fouling out with 31 seconds left. Khaliq Spicer, who added 10points, was the only other player in double figures for Kent State (2-1), which got not closer than 68-67 down the stretch.

Edwin had 13 of his points,Gibbs scored 12 and Auda added 10 as Seton Hall took a 42-33 edge at the half.The Pirates, whose largest first-half lead was 12, shot 52.4 percent and had 21-11 rebounding edge in the game’s opening 20 minutes.

Brewer has 13 of his pointsat halftime. The Flashes were whistled for 17 first-half fouls, which allowedthe Pirates to go 16-of-21 from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall isnow 4-1 all-time against MAC schools. ... The Pirates, who were 33-for-52 fromthe free-throw line against Niagara, finished 32-for-43 against Kent State. ...The Flashes were called for 31 fouls to the Pirates’ 18.