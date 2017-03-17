Preview: UCLA vs. Kent State

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

UCLA ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation in the coaches' poll, but was eliminated in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament, leaving the Bruins seeded third in the South Region heading into their first-round game Friday against 14th-seeded Kent State in Sacramento. The Bruins showed few vulnerabilities while going unbeaten in nonconference play, then came back to beat the three Pac-12 teams that defeated them earlier in the season, but UCLA couldn't capitalize on its strengths in the 86-75 semifinal loss to Arizona.

A major area of concern for UCLA is the health of freshman Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf. Ball injured his left thumb Friday night when it was jammed by an air ball in the first half against Arizona and he finished with one of his least productive games of the season, totaling eight points, five assists and six rebounds - the first time since Dec. 1 he didn't reach double figures in at least one of those categories. Leaf sprained his left ankle March 1 and missed the following game against Washington State, but has been close to his scoring (16.2) and rebounding (8.3) averages in the last two games. Kent State earned its first tournament berth since 2008 by beating rival Akron in the Mid-Atlantic Conference tournament final on Saturday, its fourth win in six days.

TV: 9:57 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT UCLA (29-4): Bryce Alford is the only current UCLA player who experienced the runs to the Sweet Sixteen in 2014 and 2015, and the senior guard is surely enjoying the moment after the Bruins missed out on the postseason a year ago. His shooting percentages have skyrocketed over the previous three seasons, but he does enter this tournament showing recent flashes of his past. He shot 1-for-10 from 3-point range against Arizona and is a combined 5-for-25 from beyond the arc in the past three games, a trend that can't continue if UCLA hopes for another deep run.

ABOUT KENT STATE (22-13): The Bruins and Kent State have two common opponents in Oregon State and Western Michigan, with UCLA going 3-0 in those games and the Golden Flashes 0-2. Look for Kent State to pass the ball inside to 6-8 forward Jimmy Hall, who leads the team in scoring (18.9), rebounding (10.5), assists (2.6) and blocked shots (1.4). Hall received solid help against Akron from 6-1 sophomore guard Jaylin Walker, who scored a career-high 30 points, and Walker's ability to penetrate to the basket might give UCLA problems.

TIP-INS

1. A third-seeded team has been upset in the first round by a 14th-seeded team in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments.

2. Leaf, Reid Travis of Stanford and Kyle Kuzma of Utah are the only Pac-12 players in the top 10 in the conference in scoring and rebounding.

3. Alford and G Isaac Hamilton have each started UCLA’s past 101 games.

PREDICTION: UCLA 101, Kent State 80