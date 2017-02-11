Kentucky coach John Calipari cannot explain his team's struggles defensively, but knows those troubles will prevent the No. 12 Wildcats from realizing their goal of winning the school's ninth NCAA Tournament. Kentucky tries to snap a two-game road slide when it visits Alabama on Saturday afternoon and looks for its seventh straight victory over the Crimson Tide, who sit fourth in the SEC behind a first-place logjam involving No. 17 Florida, Kentucky and No. 16 South Carolina.

“Maybe (lack of) focus. Fatigue. Not getting back. Not talking. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Calipari told reporters after the Wildcats allowed LSU to trim a 25-point deficit in the second half to six in Tuesday's 92-85 victory - their second in the last five games. Kentucky also needs more from freshman guard Malik Monk, who leads the SEC in scoring at 21.9 points per game but hasn't grabbed a rebound in the last two contests, prompting Calipari to tell reporters: “He’s probably got to play less minutes if he’s not going to rebound the ball.'' The Crimson Tide are glad to have three days off after a 90-86 victory in four overtimes at South Carolina on Tuesday. It doesn't appear Alabama is an NCAA Tournament team at the moment but a victory Saturday would strengthen its resume.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KENTUCKY (19-5, 9-2 SEC): Monk may need work on his rebounding and defense, but he's shooting 48.9 percent from the field and on his way to recording the highest scoring average by a Calipari-coached player. The Wildcats are third in the nation in scoring at 90.3 points with freshman guard De'Aaron Fox (16.0 points, SEC-leading 5.5 assists), sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe (14.0 points) and freshman forward Bam Adebayo (12.8 points, team-high 6.9 rebounds) major contributors. Freshman Wenyen Gabriel (6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds) exploded for a career-high 23 points and added eight rebounds against LSU before fouling out.

ABOUT ALABAMA (14-9, 7-4): Freshman forward Braxton Key averages team bests of 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds, helping the Crimson Tide lead the SEC and rank 24th nationally in rebound margin at plus-6.6. Sophomore guard Avery Johnson Jr. (7.2 points) and junior guard Ar'Mond Davis (6.4) recorded career highs in points with 23 and 19, respectively, off the bench against South Carolina. Freshman guard Dazon Ingram (10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, team-high 3.6 assists) recorded seven points, six turnovers and one assist Tuesday after averaging 15 points in his previous three games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has made a 3-point field goal in its last 999 games.

2. Alabama is 12-0 when holding its opponent to 62 or fewer points this season.

3. The Wildcats lead the series 108-37 and won the last two meetings in Tuscaloosa after splitting the previous six there.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 90, Alabama 70