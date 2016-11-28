Preview: Kentucky vs. Arizona State

Paradise waits for top-ranked Kentucky in the form of a potential national championship, but first, the Wildcats settle for a trip to the Bahamas and a game with Arizona State on Monday. Kentucky, with a perennial crop of blue-chip freshmen led by the dynamic backcourt duo of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, outscored each of its first six opponents by at least 21 points - the first time the Wildcats did that since 1947 - while quickly coming together as a team.

“Part of it is they’re all comfortable in their own skin,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters. “The greatest thing about coaching here: Minutes and shots really don’t matter. We have a bunch of unselfish players that are making the extra pass, and it’s great to see.” The Wildcats could be without their top veteran as sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe (18.0 points per game) made the trip but is listed as day-to-day after missing the last two games with what the team is describing as a "deep muscle contusion of the gluteus maximus" or - in layman's terms - a pain in the butt. After averaging 77.4 points and allowing 73 over their first five games, the Sun Devils blew up on both sides of the ball in a 127-110 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday, matching the second-highest points scored in school history. "I'm scared to think of how many points (Kentucky) might score on us if we play defense the way we played (Wednesday)," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KENTUCKY (6-0): Monk (team-high 18.7 points per game) and Fox (15.5) scored in double figures in all six games with Fox also ninth in the nation through Saturday's games with 7.2 assists. Bam Adebayo, a 6-10 forward and another heralded freshman, averages 11 points and a club-best 7.3 rebounds, while classmate Wenyen Gabriel (8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) also makes significant contributions. Senior forward Derek Willis (5.2 points in 17.7 minutes), one of 10 players averaging at least 9.5 minutes, suffered a thumb injury Friday and is questionable to play Monday.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-2): Junior guard Tra Holder averages a team-most 18 points after scoring 22 on Wednesday and also contributes 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Senior forward Obinna Oleka records 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds after totaling a career-best 20 points and season-high 15 rebounds against The Citadel. The backcourt duo of senior Torian Graham and junior Shannon Evans II averages 17.3 and 16.2 points, respectively, while Graham shoots 50 percent from the field and 45.2 from 3-point range and Evans dishes out a team-high 4.5 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats' 13.8 seconds per possession marks the fastest pace of any Calipari-coached team at Kentucky.

2. Arizona State scored 127 points in a 32-point victory over Oklahoma on Dec. 20, 1963 and defeated Pasadena College 130-65 on Feb. 17, 1962.

3. Kentucky, which is outscoring its opponents by an average of 28 points, defeated Cleveland State 101-70 on Wednesday and Tennessee-Martin 111-76 on Friday, reaching 100 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1993 en route to a Final Four run.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 100, Arizona State 72