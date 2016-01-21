Preview: Kentucky at Arkansas

Early in the season, Kentucky had a 40-game winning streak against unranked opponents. That streak is barely a memory at this point for the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who hope to stop their slide down the rankings when they visit Arkansas on Thursday.

After Kentucky’s long winning streak against unranked foes was halted by UCLA in early December, the team has since suffered three more losses - all to unranked teams - including a 75-70 setback at Auburn on Saturday. The Wildcats had won 18 in a row against the Tigers but continued to receive little production from freshmen Skal Labissiere and Isaiah Briscoe, while Tyler Ulis and Jamal Murray had poor shooting nights as well. Still, coach John Calipari isn’t concerned, telling reporters after the game: “It’s January. We’re fine. I‘m not worried about it. I just want to make some changes to see if guys will respond and fight. If you don’t deserve the minutes, let someone else play.” Only six Kentucky players saw significant minutes against Auburn, but that may change against a deep Arkansas squad that has 10 players averaging at least 10 minutes per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (13-4, 3-2 SEC): The Wildcats have lost their last three trips to Arkansas (2011, 2013, 2014) and have dropped three or their four true road games overall this season. Murray (17.8 points) continues to be the top guy on the Kentucky scoring chart, but the freshman guard attempted 22 shots against Auburn - one shy of his season high - and made only eight. Labissiere (7.7 points) has fallen out of favor in Calipari’s rotation as the 6-11 freshman hasn’t played more than 16 minutes in a game since Christmas and hasn’t surpassed 10 points in a contest since the day after Thanksgiving.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (9-8, 3-2): Even though the Razorbacks have such a deep roster, they are not a team that receives balanced scoring up and down the lineup. Rather, Arkansas has a top-heavy scoring trio led by Anthlon Bell (17.1 points), who is in the mist of a 21-of-38 run from 3-point range over his last five games. Moses Kingsley (16.9 points) has recorded four blocks in each of the last three games, while Dusty Hannahs (16.0 points) is 14-of-23 from long range over his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Ulis had 17 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and eight assists against Auburn, barely missing the second triple-double in school history.

2. Oklahoma (45.7) is the only team in the nation with a better 3-point percentage than Arkansas (44.7) through Tuesday’s games.

3. Briscoe has not made a 3-pointer since Dec. 12, going 0-of-6 in his last six games to fall to 4-of-22 on the year.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 67, Arkansas 64