Arkansas 87, Kentucky 85 (OT)

(Updated: CORRECTS Arkansas rebounds in notes)

Arkansas 87, No. 12 Kentucky 85 (OT): Michael Qualls’ dunk with two-tenths of a second left in overtime capped an 18-point effort and lifted the Razorbacks over the visiting Wildcats.

Rashad Madden scored 18 points but missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds before Qualls came off the weak side and leaped for the rebound before slamming it through with two hands. Alandise Harris added 12 points off the bench while Bobby Portis collected 11 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas (12-4, 1-2 SEC), which snapped a two-game slide.

James Young scored 23 points and Julius Randle recorded 20 points and 14 boards for Kentucky (12-4, 2-1). Aaron Harrison contributed 16 points and Alex Poythress scored 12 as the Wildcats had a four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Razorbacks took a 74-71 lead on Harris’ three-point play with 9.5 seconds left but Kentucky came back down the floor and worked it into the corner to Andrew Harrison, who buried the 3-pointer to send it to overtime. It was Young’s turn in overtime, with the freshman guard nailing a 3-pointer to tie it at 85 before Qualls’ heroics.

The Wildcats shot 68.4 percent in the first half but went into the break down 43-41 due to 10 turnovers and a 13-of-22 effort at the free-throw line before the break. The Razorbacks held onto a slim lead in the second period and were up 65-60 just short of the midway point of the half, but endured a field-goal drought of more than seven minutes as Kentucky grabbed a 70-67 lead with 5 1/2 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats dominated the glass 50-32 but struggled to 26-of-40 from the free-throw line. … The teams combined for 60 personal fouls. … Kentucky suffered its first loss to an unranked opponent.