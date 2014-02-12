Preview: Kentucky at Auburn

It seems No. 13 Kentucky could easily look past Wednesday’s game at Auburn with its showdown versus No. 4 Florida looming Saturday, but a pair of factors should suppress that possibility. The Wildcats have won 15 straight meetings and 29 of the last 30 encounters, while Kentucky coach John Calipari is 7-0 against Tigers counterpart Tony Barbee, who played under Calipari at Massachusetts and served as his assistant for six seasons during a successful run in Memphis. The Wildcats won at Mississippi State 69-59 on Saturday for their third straight victory while Auburn’s win streak was snapped by LSU 87-80 on Saturday.

Calipari had nothing but praise for Barbee, whose team lost its first six SEC games before winning three straight. “They started with a ridiculous schedule that any of us would have been on a losing streak,” Calipari told reporters. “...I‘m just telling you, he’s coaching as well as anybody in this conference and in the country.” While the Wildcats are among the nation’s elite teams and a national championship contender, they have struggled away from home at 4-5 - 3-3 in true road contests - as their heralded freshmen continue to gain valuable experience prior to the NCAA Tournament.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT KENTUCKY (18-5, 8-2 SEC): Julius Randle, a 6-9 freshman forward, averages 16 points and is second in the SEC with 9.8 rebounds per game in what is expected to be the future NBA lottery pick’s only season as a Wildcat. First-year players James Young (14.5 points), Aaron Harrison (14) and Andrew Harrison (10.7) are Kentucky’s other double-figure scorers. The Wildcats must improve on their 3-point shooting (31.9) and free-throw (67.8) percentages, while Calipari continues to demand better defensive results and tries to get his young team to play with a greater sense of urgency with March Madness approaching quickly.

ABOUT AUBURN (11-10, 3-7): Barbee is concerned with the Tigers’ frontcourt, which was outscored 46-8 on Saturday and faces another stern challenge. “A lot of guys on both teams along the front line you’re going to see in the NBA one day, so it’s a very similar challenge,” Barbee told reporters. Senior guard Chris Denson leads the SEC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and averaged 26 over the last four games, while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, after recording 29 against LSU.

TIP-INS

1. Randle leads the nation’s freshmen with 11 double-doubles, but recorded only one in his last seven games.

2. Auburn shot 31.8 percent from 3-point range in its three SEC victories and 34.1 percent in its seven losses.

3. The Tigers last defeated the Wildcats 66-63 on Jan. 11, 2000.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 77, Auburn 72