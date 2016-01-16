Preview: Kentucky at Auburn

John Calipari always finds an area of his team to nitpick, even after a conference victory. The Kentucky coach hopes for a strong 40-minute effort from his 13th-ranked Wildcats when they visit Auburn on Saturday.

The Wildcats were up big on Mississippi State before the Bulldogs scored 37 points in the final 11 1/2 minutes to close within 80-74 at the final buzzer. “Are you kidding me?” Calipari said to the press after the game. “You understand that’s 120 (points) if we played the basketball game that way? I mean, it’s nutty.” Kentucky has won four of its last five games, but the Wildcats have hardly resembled the powerhouse that many were expecting this season. Auburn, meanwhile, has lost five of its last six games with all of those defeats coming by 10-plus points.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (13-3, 3-1 SEC): The Wildcats have won 18 straight matchups with the Tigers, but they’ll need a better all-around effort to extend that streak. Only three players on the team made more than two buckets against Mississippi State, as freshman center Skal Labissiere - once considered a threat to Ben Simmons to be the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft - was held to five points, his seventh straight game in single figures. Jamal Murray scored 22 points the last time out and has surpassed 20 in each of his last three outings, pushing his team-high scoring average to 17.6 points.

ABOUT AUBURN (7-8, 1-3): The Tigers absorbed a 75-57 setback against Vanderbilt in their last contest as they posted dreadful shooting percentages across the board - 32.8 percent from the field, 4-of-22 from the arc and 9-of-20 from the foul line. Kareem Canty registered a team-high 16 points and dished out six of the team’s eight assists. Cinmeon Bowers chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role for his sixth double-double of the season, although it was his first since Christmas.

TIP-INS

1. Murray has made at least one 3-pointer in every game and tied a season high with five 3s against Mississippi State.

2. Auburn ranks 298th in the nation entering the weekend in points allowed (77.7).

3. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced Friday that G Tahj Shamsid-Deen (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 79, Auburn 62