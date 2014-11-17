(Updated: CHANGES “host Kentucky” to “the host Wildcats” in lede. ADDS comma after Skeete, first sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Wigginton scoring total, second sentence, third graph. ADDS hyphen to “career high” second sentence, third graph. CORRECTS scoring run, second sentence, fourth graph. ADDS “lead” after score, first sentence, fifth graph)

No. 1 Kentucky 71, Buffalo 52: Tyler Ulis and Trey Lyles came off the bench to score 12 points each as the host Wildcats finally tucked away the pesky Bulls with a run midway in the second half.

Devin Booker finished with 10 points and Dakari Johnson finished with nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench for No. 1 Kentucky (2-0). The Wildcats, who will likely be tested heavily in their next matchup against No. 5 Kansas, shot just 6-for-20 from 3-point range.

Buffalo (1-1) was led by guard Jarryn Skeete, who finished with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting overall and 4-of-6 from 3-point range to go with two steals. Reserve Rodell Wigginton finished with 15 points but Justin Moss, who scored a career-high 25 points in the season opener against South Dakota State, finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Kentucky’s speed and athleticism finally wore out the Bulls, who led 45-43 with 14:21 remaining after a floater by Skeete. But a layup by Johnson and two dunks by Alex Poythress ignited a 28-7 run that buried Buffalo.

The Bulls held a surprising 38-33 lead at the half behind the strong shooting of Skeete, who shot poorly last season as he struggled adjusting from moving to shooting guard after playing point guard as a freshman. Buffalo’s highlight of the first half was Moss’ dunk over 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein but, eventually, Kentucky’s depth overwhelmed the Bulls.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win was John Calipari’s 499th in his career. … Buffalo coach Bobby Hurley, the former Duke All-American, was booed heavily by the Rupp Arena crowd when he was announced. … Kentucky shot 34.3 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the first half.