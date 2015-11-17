Preview: Kentucky vs. Duke

(Updated: UPDATING with Kentucky’s latest ranking)

Second-ranked Kentucky and fourth-ranked Duke are revamped programs and the two powerhouses engage in a big-time early-season clash in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday. The Blue Devils won last season’s NCAA title with No. 3 overall NBA pick Jahlil Okafor leading the way while the Wildcats reached the Final Four before being eliminated and saw standout center Karl-Anthony Towns become the top selection of the NBA draft.

Both programs have reloaded with highly regarded freshman and have cruised to two easy victories. Kentucky forward Skal Labissiere averaged 17.5 points in his first two collegiate games and had 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Saturday’s 87-57 victory over New Jersey Institute of Technology. Duke forward Brandon Ingram is averaging 18 points but it has been holdover Grayson Allen leading the way with a 27-point average. “We don’t want to have to lose to learn from something,” Allen, a sophomore, said after Saturday’s 113-75 victory over Bryant. “We want to learn from wins. We want the freshmen to be really good, and they’re going to have to be really good for us.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-0): Labissiere made 76.5 percent of his shots in the two victories and the Wildcats also received a boost from freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe in the win over NJIT. Briscoe missed the opener with a knee injury and set the tone in his debut with 11 points and 12 rebounds. “The biggest thing was, Isaiah makes us a different team,” Calipari said afterward. “He has a winning attitude. He’s going to do what it takes, he’s going to play to win.”

ABOUT DUKE (2-0): Junior shooting guard Matt Jones averaged 14.5 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the two easy wins as he goes from role player to starter. Jones had a career-best 19 points in the victory over Bryant but played just three minutes in the second half as coach Mike Krzyzewski was mindful of the looming matchup with Kentucky. “I just decided not to play Matt the rest of the second half just as a precaution, not that he was hurt,” Krzyzewski said afterward. “He’s not hurt or anything, but he’s been not practicing as much because of the groin.”

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky leads the series 11-9 but Duke has won seven of the past eight meetings dating back to 1979.

2. Blue Devils senior F Amile Jefferson has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career.

3. Wildcats sophomore PG Tyler Ulis is just 5-of-17 shooting over the first two games.

PREDICTION: Duke 71, Kentucky 67