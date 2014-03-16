Preview: Florida vs. Kentucky

Florida looks to win its first SEC tournament title since 2007 when it takes on Kentucky in Sunday’s final in Atlanta. The top-seeded Gators have reeled off a school-record 25 consecutive victories and will appear in the conference championship for the third time in four years after erasing a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Tennessee 56-49 on Saturday. Florida finished the SEC regular season 18-0 and can cap off a dream conference campaign with its third win over the Wildcats in just over a month.

Kentucky advanced to the championship game for the fourth time in the last five years with a 70-58 triumph over Georgia. The second-seeded Wildcats are the only school to have won more than 100 games in the SEC tournament and hope to add to a conference-best 27 tourney titles. Kentucky has won six conference championships in Atlanta, causing its fans to rename the city “Catlanta” as it aims to overcome a Florida team that has won three of the last four meetings.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT FLORIDA (31-2): Patric Young poured in a game-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds as the Gators came back from their biggest deficit of the season (10) to down Tennessee. Casey Prather continued his stellar play by scoring 12 points and dishing out a team-best five assists versus the Volunteers. Florida beat Kentucky in its two previous meetings this season by double digits, with Prather and Scottie Wilbekin averaging 19.5 and 18 points, respectively, in the victories.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (24-9): Aaron Harrison scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and twin brother Andrew Harrison netted 10 of his 12 points in the final frame to help the Wildcats pull away from Georgia. Julius Randle scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to notch his 20th double-double and can break the school record for most by a freshman in a single season with another one versus Florida. Willie Cauley-Stein recorded two blocks against the Bulldogs and has posted at least one swat in his last 13 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has held its last two opponents to less than 50 points in the tournament.

2. Kentucky is 15-6 in SEC tournament finals since its renewal in 1979.

3. The Wildcats are 94-36 all-time versus the Gators.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 74, Florida 72