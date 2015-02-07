Preview: Kentucky at Florida

Florida has won three in a row and four of the last five meetings against Kentucky, but the Gators are a different team this season. Coach Billy Donovan’s squad is tied for eighth in the SEC heading into Saturday’s home game against top-ranked Kentucky, which maintained its status as the nation’s last undefeated team with Tuesday’s 69-58 win over Georgia. Wildcats freshman forward Trey Lyles has missed the last two games due to illness and is unlikely to face the Gators.

Guard Michael Frazier II averages a team-high 13.4 points for Florida, which likely saw its NCAA tournament at-large hopes disappear with Tuesday’s 67-61 loss at Vanderbilt. The Gators, who lost four senior starters from last season’s Final Four team, were outrebounded by 16 against the Commodores and trailed 15-0 before getting on the board. They’ll look to bounce back against a Kentucky team that is three wins shy of tying the best start in school history.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (22-0, 9-0 SEC): Lyles is averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, and his absence has been felt in the last two games as the Wildcats were outrebounded by both Alabama and Georgia. Coach John Calipari has gone with a three-guard lineup at times with Lyles out, resulting in more playing time for freshman guard Tyler Ulis, who boasts a 72-20 assist-to-turnover ratio. Ulis has been a perfect complement to point guard Andrew Harrison, who had a season-high 23 points along with seven assists in Tuesday’s win over Georgia.

ABOUT FLORIDA (12-10, 5-4): Frazier, who snapped a two-game shooting slump with 21 points in Tuesday’s loss to Vanderbilt, scored 14 points in the Gators’ 61-60 win over Kentucky in last season’s SEC championship game. Donovan has been frustrated by his team’s inconsistent play, especially at small forward, where Devin Robinson, Alex Murphy and Eli Carter have all failed to provide enough offense. The Gators also need more production from Michigan transfer Jon Horford, who is 8-of-35 from 3-point range and averaging 6.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky is 54-0 under Calipari when holding its opponent to 55 points or less.

2. Florida is 11-7 at home against Kentucky under Donovan.

3. Kentucky F Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 13.5 points and seven rebounds over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 74, Florida 59