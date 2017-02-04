After avoiding the first three-game losing streak in the coach John Calipari era, No. 6 Kentucky hits the road for a tough challenge against No. 23 Florida on Saturday night. The Wildcats, who were coming off losses at Tennessee 82-80 on Jan. 24 and to No. 3 Kansas 79-73 on Jan. 28, needed freshman guard Malik Monk's jumper with eight seconds left to force overtime before outlasting Georgia 90-81 on Tuesday as freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox sat out with the flu.

Senior guard Mychal Mulder and freshman forward Sacha-Killeya Jones - a pair of key reserves - also missed the Georgia game because of illness with at least Fox and Mulder expected to return Saturday. “I don’t know how many people we have sick, but the sickness is going through our team,” senior forward Derek Willis told reporters before Friday's practice. “Even away from the gym, I have friends that are getting sick. ..." The Gators sit third in the SEC - one game behind the Wildcats and No. 20 South Carolina - after crushing Missouri 93-54 on Thursday for their third straight victory and are excited about the prospects of snapping their five-game losing streak to Kentucky. "I think it'd be a huge, breakthrough win for us, if we can get it done," Florida coach Mike White told reporters. "If we play very well, we will have a chance, and that's all you can ask for. It's a healthy level of confidence and respect there."

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (18-4, 8-1 SEC): A raucous atmosphere awaits the Wildcats, so the return of Fox (15.9 points, SEC-best 5.7 assists per game) is paramount. Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe (14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and Willis (7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds) provide experience and talent with Briscoe averaging 15.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his last three contests. Monk, whose 22.4 points lead the SEC after he erupted for 37 on Tuesday, must deliver again and freshman forward Bam Adebayo (13.2 points, team-high 6.8 rebounds) needs to stay out of foul trouble as he's recorded four fouls in four of the last five games.

ABOUT FLORIDA (17-5, 7-2): The Gators won their last three games by a combined 106 points while the Missouri game featured junior guard Chris Chiozza (5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists) recording the fourth triple-double in school history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen (13.6 points) leads a balanced scoring attack with senior guard Canyon Barry (12.8) and junior forward Devin Robinson (11.8) the other double-figure scorers. Junior center John Egbunu (7.7 points, team-high 6.7 rebounds) and Robinson (5.7) control the boards with Robinson averaging 9.8 over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Monk scored in double figures in all 22 games, helping Kentucky average 91.3 points - good for third-most in the country.

2. No opponent reached its scoring average in regulation against the Gators this season with Georgia needing overtime to do it in Florida's 80-76 victory Jan. 14.

3. Kentucky leads the series 99-37 and won the last five meetings by an average of 13.4 points.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 79, Florida 78