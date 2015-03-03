Preview: Kentucky at Georgia

As Kentucky continues to chase history, its coach doesn’t appear too concerned with perfection - unlike his players. ”I told them this: ‘If we get dinged, I‘m good.’ This isn’t March,‘’ coach John Calipari told reporters as the undefeated and No. 1 Wildcats prepare to visit Georgia on Tuesday. “If we get dinged, let’s go try to be our best. But you never know what’s going to happen. I‘m not worried about that. I told them. I‘m not sure they feel the same way I do. They’re feeling a little bit different.” Kentucky, which is coming off an 84-67 thrashing of No. 18 Arkansas on Saturday, is five victories away from entering the NCAA Tournament 34-0.

While the Wildcats have plenty of offense weapons, they appear unbeatable because of their defense which is No. 2 in the nation at 53.2 points allowed per game and a yearning to complete the first undefeated season since Indiana finished 32-0 in 1976. “It’s very exciting because no one wants to lose, and of course we’re to this point now where we just want to keep it going and we’re just trying to get ready for March and play to the best of our ability,” freshman guard Tyler Ulis told reporters. The Bulldogs, who lost at Kentucky 69-58 on Feb. 3, own a three-game winning streak after a 68-44 rout of Missouri on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (29-0, 16-0 SEC): The Wildcats continue to come at opponents in waves as Calipari’s platoon system has resulted in no player averaging more than 11.1 points or 25.9 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns, a 6-11 freshman, leads the defense with team bests of 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks - second in the SEC. Towns and 6-6 guard Devin Booker (11.1 points) on Monday were named finalists for the Wayman Tisdale Award, given to the nation’s top freshman.

ABOUT GEORGIA (19-9, 10-6): The Bulldogs, who are 0-15 against No. 1 teams, appear headed for their first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and an upset of Kentucky in their final home game would certainly improve their seed. Georgia has five players averaging double figures in scoring including Marcus Thornton (team bests of 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game), who after being honored on Senior Night will tie the school record when he plays in his 129th contest. Nemanja Djurisic (11.1 points, five rebounds) - like Thornton a 6-8 senior forward - has averaged 15 points and six rebounds in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has allowed an average of 66 points in its last three contests - the highest for a three-game stretch not involving an overtime contest this season.

2. Thornton missed the first meeting with a concussion.

3. Kentucky leads the series 118-26, but Georgia won two of the last three meetings in Athens -- including 72-62 in 2013.

PREDICTION: Georgia 66, Kentucky 64