Following an embarrassing loss at Florida two weeks ago, No. 11 Kentucky appears to have regained its swagger entering Saturday’s SEC road game against Georgia. The Wildcats have won three in a row since that 22-point drubbing to the Gators, but more importantly they have played with urgency - including an impressive first half in Tuesday’s 83-58 rout of Tennessee.

“We were playing that way early,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters afterward, referencing the Wildcats’ 17-2 start - followed by three losses in four games, “we got away from it, so it made us look like a different team.” The only victory by Kentucky in that 1-3 stretch came against Georgia on Jan. 31, but it was not easy as the Bulldogs took the game to overtime before succumbing 90-81. The Bulldogs have won two in a row, after dropping five of their previous six, and beat Mississippi State 79-72 on Tuesday. “In the second half, we were certainly much better,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told the media after the Bulldogs scored 51 points in the final 20 minutes.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (21-5, 11-2 SEC): The Wildcats made 11 from 3-point range in the victory over Tennessee, the first time in a month they have made 10 or more shots from beyond the arc. Freshman guard Malik Monk led the way with 20 points and pulled down a career-best eight rebounds (almost six above his season average) while combining with senior Derek Willis to hit eight 3-pointers as Kentucky built a 15-point halftime advantage. The Wildcats average 89.1 points per game, tops in the SEC and fourth nationally.

ABOUT GEORGIA (15-11, 6-7): Senior guard J.J. Frazier is 15-of-30 from the field in his past two games, scoring all 17 of his points against Mississippi State in the second half. Junior forward Yante Maten added 24 points and nine rebounds, and enters the weekend third in the SEC in scoring (19.4 points per game). Georgia was excellent from the free-throw line Tuesday, hitting 28-of-32 attempts, and is fourth in the league at 74.7 percent from the line.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia sophomore F Derek Ogbeide is fourth in the SEC in field-goal percentage (55.9 percent) and fifth in rebounding (7.3).

2. Monk leads the SEC in scoring (21.7) and is among the leaders in 3-point shooting (41.9 percent).

3. Monk hit seven 3-pointers in the earlier victory over Georgia, while Frazier and Maten combined for 45 points.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 78, Georgia 68