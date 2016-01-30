Preview: Kentucky at Kansas

Kansas and Kentucky have their fingerprints all over the history of college basketball, boasting a combined total of 31 Final Fours, 104 conference championships and 4,363 all-time victories among their many impressive accomplishments. The two winningest programs in Division I history renew acquaintances for the second straight season as the third-ranked Jayhawks host the 19th-ranked Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

In case its 2-3 record over the last five games doesn’t provide enough motivation, most of the key contributors from Kansas’ upperclass-laden roster this year logged significant minutes when Kentucky routed the Jayhawks 72-40 in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis last season. The 32-point margin of defeat was the largest suffered by Kansas since Feb. 7, 2000, and gave the Wildcats their third straight win in the series. The Jayhawks are coming off an 85-72 loss at Iowa State on Monday, but they enter this contest with a 34-game winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse, where Kentucky will attempt to increase its 22-6 advantage in the all-time series. The Wildcats, who are 2-3 in true road games this season, have won three in a row after pounding Missouri 88-54 on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (16-4): Derek Willis (6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds), who became a starter at the beginning of the team’s winning streak, tallied a career-high 18 points and matched a personal best with 12 boards Wednesday. “Since I put him in the lineup (three games ago), he is averaging double-digit rebounds and stretching the floor out. He has made us a different team,” Wildcats coach John Calipari told reporters regarding his 6-9 junior forward, who is averaging 12.3 points, 10 rebounds and is 9-of-20 beyond the arc over his last four outings. Tyler Ulis posted his eighth game of at least 20 points and five assists versus the Tigers - the most by a Wildcat since at least 1972-73 - and his 13-game streak of at least four assists is the longest by a Kentucky player since 1990-91.

ABOUT KANSAS (16-4): Although the Jayhawks haven’t topped 76 points in any of their six games since their triple-overtime victory over Oklahoma on Jan. 4, leading scorer Perry Ellis (16.7 points) has been a steadying force, averaging 18 points over that stretch. Junior point guard Frank Mason III (13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists) ranks eighth in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3), but he has committed 15 of his 17 turnovers over the last five games in the team’s three road losses. “I think it’s a little frustrating for him. When things don’t go well he tries hard, but is not as poised. Of course, you’ve got to be poised on the road. I’d say that about all our guys,” Kansas coach Bill Self told the Lawrence Journal World.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas is 200-9 in Allen Fieldhouse under Self, including 146-3 over its last 149 contests.

2. Willis has tallied 94 points over his past 14 games after totaling 77 in his first 40.

3. Calipari was an assistant coach at Kansas from 1982-85 while Self was a graduate assistant for the Jayhawks in 1985-86.

PREDICTION: Kansas 74, Kentucky 70