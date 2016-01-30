Kansas State 69, Mississippi 64

Kansas State took advantage of Mississippi’s foul trouble and a hobbled Stefan Moody to claim a 69-64 victory over Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Reserve forward D.J. Johnson led the Wildcats (13-8) with 14 points. Guards Wesley Iwundu added 11 points and Justin Edwards had 10. Forward Stephen Hurt added 10.

Moody came in averaging 24.3 points per game (sixth nationally, second in Power 5 conferences), but he was bothered by a sore hamstring. He finished with a season-low 10 points (all in the first half).

Forward Anthony Perez led the Rebels (13-8) with 13 points.

With Mississippi’s second-leading scorer Sebastian Saiz (12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game) out for the fourth straight game because of a torn retina, K-State focused much of the defensive attention on Moody. He usually was double-teamed any time he had possession past midcourt.

Kansas State used a 19-2 run midway through the second half to blow open the game. Much of that came with Moody on the bench because of a gimpy leg, and forwards Marcanvis Hymon and Perez each on the bench with four fouls.

The back-and-forth first half ended with K-State holding a 38-36 edge behind typical balanced scoring. The Wildcats had six players score at least five points in the first half.

Mississippi countered with long-range shooting. The Rebels were 7-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half, which was fortunate. They didn’t make a 2-point field goal until the 7:21 mark.

Moody led all scorers with 10 points in the half. He was 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Perez was 3-of-3 from 3-point range for his nine points before picking up his second foul.

Kansas State lost guard Kamau Stokes because of an apparent right knee injury midway through the first half. He had no points and one assist in eight minutes.