Preview: Kentucky vs. Louisville

In a matchup with seemingly endless storylines, Louisville and Kentucky face off Friday in Indianapolis with a berth in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Regional on the line. For starters, the Cardinals and Wildcats have won the last two national championships and also are playing for the second time this season after Kentucky handed Louisville a 73-66 loss Dec. 28. Of course that was nearly three months ago and now both teams are playing some of their best basketball. the Cardinals having won 14 of 15 and the Wildcats having won four of their last five, the loss a one-point defeat to No. 1 Florida in the SEC tournament title game.

Eighth-seeded Kentucky is coming off a three-point win over top-seeded and undefeated Wichita State - a game in which four of the Wildcats’ starting freshmen had strong games, led by Andrew Harrison’s 20 points. Louisville, the No. 4 seed, defeated fifth-seeded Saint Louis by 15 points Saturday thanks in large part to Luke Hancock’s 21 points. Another storyline to keep an eye on is the slump of Cardinals star Russ Smith, who is 6-of-19 from the field with 13 turnovers in Louisville’s two NCAA tournament contests.

TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KENTUCKY (26-10): Prior to their 4-1 stretch over the last two weeks, the Wildcats had lost three of four - including embarrassing defeats to Arkansas and South Carolina - as questions began to mount about the talent and character of their heralded freshman class. “All of the adversity we have been through all season, just to see us coming together as a team and getting better each game and finally get a big win like that, just enjoyed it,” forward Julius Randle said after notching 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Shockers. “Everybody was happy and we just have to keep building on it.” Fellow freshman Aaron Harrison chipped in 19 points and went 4-of-7 from 3-point range, improving to 15-of-31 from beyond the arc over his last five games.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (31-5): The Cardinals’ win over the Billikens was far from a work of art, as the team overcame 16-of-24 shooting from the foul line and 19 turnovers, including seven by Smith. “Everything’s not going to be sweet or pretty,” the senior guard said. “We’re just getting the job done.” Montrezl Harrell has produced most of the season, and the sophomore forward enters this contest with three straight double-doubles, including a dominant 22-point, 11-rebound effort against Connecticut in the American Athletic Association tournament title game.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face No. 2 Michigan or No. 6 Tennessee on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

2. Kentucky and Louisville met in the Final Four two years ago, with the Wildcats winning 69-61.

3. Kentucky, which ranks fifth in the nation in rebounding, held a 44-37 rebounding advantage - including 17 offensive boards - in the Dec. 28 matchup.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Kentucky 66 (OT)