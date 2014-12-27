Preview: Kentucky at Louisville

Given their recent history, Kentucky or Louisville can be assured of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament with a regular-season win over its bitter rival. Two of college basketball’s eight undefeated teams face off for the 48th time Saturday when the fourth-ranked Cardinals host the top-ranked Wildcats. The winner of the “Battle for the Bluegrass” has ended up in the national championship game three straight seasons, with Kentucky winning it all in 2012 and Louisville doing the same in 2013.

The Wildcats fell to Connecticut in the title game last April, but have stormed out of the gate with 12 straight double-digit victories this season, marking the first time in school history they have accomplished that feat. Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings overall – including twice in the last three years during its national-championship runs – but faces a Louisville team that has won 35 straight home games against non-conference opponents and is 43-2 in such contests at the KFC Yum! Center. However, the Wildcats are responsible for the last of those two losses, defeating the Cardinals at home on Dec. 31, 2010.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KENTUCKY (12-0): The Wildcats throttled UCLA 83-44 in Chicago last Saturday, holding the Bruins to seven first-half points on 3-of-37 shooting while handing UCLA its most lopsided loss since 1997. Despite starting three players that stand at least 6-10, one area of weakness has been rebounding – the Bruins became the third team to collect at least 18 offensive rebounds against Kentucky’s imposing front line, leading coach John Calipari to call his Wildcats “the worst defensive rebounding tall team in the history of basketball.” Kentucky has limited its opponents to fewer than 20 points nine times in 24 halves and forced seven teams to shoot below 30 percent.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (11-0): Montrezl Harrell (16.7 points, 10 rebounds) – one of 17 Division I players averaging a double-double – returns after serving his one-game suspension during Tuesday’s 80-55 rout of CSUN. Since his elbowing incident against Western Kentucky, two of his teammates have amassed career-high point totals; Terry Rozier erupted for 32 points – 26 of which came after Harrell’s first-half ejection – before Wayne Blackshear stepped up with 31 versus the Matadors. Louisville, which is the only other Division I team to hold a team to seven points in a half this season (Savannah State on Nov. 24), has forced opponents into more turnovers than it has allowed made field goals in a game four times.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky (0.72 points per possession) and Louisville (0.76) are ranked first and second, respectively, in the country in defensive efficiency.

2. The Wildcats have held 10 of their 12 opponents to 52 points or fewer and 10 of 12 to their lowest point total of the season.

3. The Cardinals can match their best start in 14 seasons under coach Rick Pitino with a victory.

PREDICTION: Louisville 71, Kentucky 70