EditorsNote: Adds more details

Kentucky beats Louisville in battle of unbeatens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The top-ranked Kentucky Wildcats passed their toughest test of the season with a 58-50 win over No. 4 Louisville in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday.

The Wildcats (13-0) forced the Cardinals into a season-low 25.9 percent shooting and freshman point guard Tyler Ulis led Kentucky with 14 points. Ulis shook off a bloody cut to score 12 second-half points.

Related Coverage Preview: Kentucky at Louisville

“It’s the best I’ve seen him play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said of Ulis. The 5-foot-9 guard got three stitches for a laceration above his eye after the game.

The Wildcats led nearly the entire game including a 22-18 lead at halftime. Kentucky extended its lead to as many as 12 points with 4:43 left in the second half before a late Louisville run cut the margin to the final eight points.

“We’ve got a lot of guys doing a really good job defending,” Calipari said. “I’ve got a good team. I have a really good team.”

Kentucky’s defense held Louisville’s Wooden Award candidate and preseason All-American Montrezl Harrell to just nine points and eight rebounds. The Wildcats’ fearsome front line of 7-foot Willie Cauley-Stein, 6-11 Karl-Anthony Towns and 6-10 Trey Lyles combined to block the passing lanes to Harrell.

“We wanted to go in to Montrezl Harrell as much as possible, but they did a very good job of denying it,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “Their length is pretty incredible. We knew we’d force turnovers. It was a question of whether we could score, and the answer was we didn‘t.”

Louisville (11-1) wasn’t the only team challenged on offense. The Cardinals’ defense forced a season-high 18 Kentucky turnovers and the Wildcats’ starting guards, Aaron Harrison and Andrew Harrison, finished the game 3 of 16. But Ulis and fellow freshman guard Devin Booker came to the rescue, pouring in 23 points for the game and 18 of 36 points in the second half.

Guard Terry Rozier scored 15 points and guard Chris Jones added 13 for Louisville.

Pitino praised the play of Ulis after the game.

“I think he’s a great basketball player,” Pitino said. “He’s a true point guard that makes people better. I’ve loved him from the moment I started watching him.”

NOTES: Both Louisville and Kentucky finished with season lows for points in a half with Kentucky holding a 22-18 advantage at halftime. ... Saturday’s game produced the fewest combined points (108) in the modern Louisville-Kentucky series which started in 1983. The last time the two teams scored fewer points in the rivalry series was Jan. 21, 1922 when UK won 29-22 in Lexington ... Louisville was credited with just one assist -- a season low for the team and the fewest in any game going back to the 1998-99 season. ... Kentucky launches SEC regular-season play next, hosting Ole Miss on Jan. 6 at Rupp Arena. The undefeated Wildcats don’t have another ranked team on the remaining schedule, and could make a bid to join 1976 Indiana as the last undefeated team in college basketball. ... Louisville will face Long Beach State on Tuesday before embarking on its first ACC schedule on Jan. 4.