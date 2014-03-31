Kentucky 75, Michigan 72: Aaron Harrison drained the decisive 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds to lift the Wildcats over the Wolverines in the NCAA tournament Midwest regional final at Indianapolis.

Harrison made four 3-pointers in the final eight-plus minutes for all 12 of his points as eighth-seeded Kentucky (28-10) advances to the Final Four and will face Wisconsin in Saturday’s national semifinals. Julius Randle had 16 points and 11 rebounds, James Young scored 13 points and Marcus Lee added 10.

Nik Stauskas scored 24 points for second-seeded Michigan (28-9) but his last-second midcourt 3-pointer was off the mark. Glenn Robinson III added 14 points and Jordan Morgan had 11 for the Wolverines, who were attempting to reach the Final Four for the second straight season.

The Wolverines held a 55-51 lead after Jon Horford’s dunk with 11:34 to play before going more than 5 1/2 minutes without a point while the Wildcats rolled off 11 straight to take a seven-point lead. Harrison’s third 3-pointer gave Kentucky a 72-67 edge with two minutes to play before Michigan used a 3-pointer by Robinson and a putback credited to Morgan to tie it prior to Harrison’s game-winning shot.

Michigan had a 32-22 lead after a basket by Stauskas with just over five minutes left in the first half before the Wildcats answered with a 10-2 burst and later knotted the score at 37 on Randle’s basket just prior to the end of the half. Kentucky opened the second half strong to take a six-point lead before the Wolverines rattled off a 16-6 surge to take a four-point advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky C Willie Cauley-Stein (ankle) sat out after being injured in Friday’s victory over Louisville. … The Wildcats were 7-of-11 from 3-point range and held a 35-24 rebounding advantage. … Randle has 24 double-doubles, most in the nation.