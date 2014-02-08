Preview: Kentucky at Mississippi State

Kentucky found its defensive presence in its last game and the Wildcats look to build off that when they visit Mississippi State on Saturday. Kentucky allowed 50 percent shooting in two straight games before allowing 38.5 in the 80-64 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday and collected a season-high 12 blocks – six by Willie Cauley-Stein. The Bulldogs won three of their first five SEC contests before dropping the last four by an average of 14 points, but are 3-1 at home in league play.

The 7-0 Cauley-Stein, who had combined for 14 points over the previous six games, recorded a season-high 18 to go along with 11 rebounds on Tuesday. Mississippi State will also have to deal with the inside game of 6-9 freshman Julius Randle, who averages 16 points for an offense scoring 80 per game, and almost 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs must get their offense in gear, which produced only 40.4 percent shooting combined the last four outings.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT KENTUCKY (17-5, 7-2 SEC): The Wildcats are second in the league in scoring behind Arkansas while topping the SEC in shooting percentage (47.6) and rebounding margin (plus-10.4). Kentucky has won five of its last six games, but will look to improve on its 2-2 road record in the conference – the losses coming by a combined seven points. Randle leads the way, shooting 52.3 percent from the field, while James Young (14.7), Aaron Harrison (14.2) and Andrew Harrison (11) also average in double figures scoring.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-9, 3-6): The Bulldogs are third in the league in steals per game (8.2), but have struggled overall on the defensive end while allowing a league-worst 44.3 percent shooting. Leading scorer Craig Sword (13.2) has been limited to 7.2 points per game and 14-of-47 shooting over the last five contests after averaging 17.3 over the previous four. Gavin Ware contributes 10.5 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game and Colin Borchert averages 10.2 points for the Bulldogs.

TIP-INS

1. Young is the fourth freshman in Kentucky history to make at least 50 from 3-point range in season.

2. Mississippi State has lost 10 straight contests in the month of February.

3. Cauley-Stein has recorded 3.2 blocks per game to stand second in SEC and the Bulldogs average only 2.9.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 77, Mississippi State 65