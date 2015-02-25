Preview: Kentucky at Mississippi State

Kentucky looks to continue the best start in program history when the top-ranked and undefeated Wildcats travel to Mississippi State on Wednesday. The Wildcats are four wins away from a perfect regular season and can clinch at least a share of the SEC title with a win. The Bulldogs have dropped two straight and four of their last five.

The Wildcats have won their past three games by at least 18 points, including a 110-75 drubbing of Auburn on Saturday in which six players scored in double figures and Kentucky shot 64.7 percent. “We cherish these moments,” freshman forward Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters. “Not every game is going to be like this. We executed, played great defense and also made a lot of shots.” Kentucky has won seven straight in the series and is 33-12 all-time at Mississippi State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT KENTUCKY (27-0, 14-0 SEC): The Wildcats rank second in the nation in scoring defense (52.6 points per game) and hold opponents to 34.2 percent shooting — on pace to break Stanford’s NCAA record of 35.2 percent in 1999-2000. It was the offense that shined against Auburn, though, in Kentucky’s highest-scoring output since 2002, as Towns led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Wildcats have only two players who average double-digit scoring — Devin Booker and Aaron Harrison average 11 points apiece — but they have seven who score at least 7.5 points per game.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-15, 5-9): The Bulldogs came close to upsetting a top-25 team on Saturday, losing 65-61 to then-No. 17 Arkansas, but the challenge will be even greater against the Wildcats. Mississippi State also gets balanced scoring with six players averaging at least 6.6 points and junior forward Gavin Ware (10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds) leading the way, but the Bulldogs don’t have nearly as much size across the front line as Kentucky. Junior guard Craig Sword (9.8 points) needs three points to become the 34th player in program history to reach 1,000 in his career.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky’s 27-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest in program history and tied for the longest in a single season, matching the 1995-96 team.

2. Mississippi State has lost its last nine games against ranked opponents dating to 2012 and has not beaten a top-ranked team since knocking off Kentucky in 1996.

3. Kentucky is 56-0 under coach John Calipari when allowing 55 points or fewer, including an 18-0 mark this season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 83, Mississippi State 59