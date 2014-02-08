(Updated: CHANGES free-throw shooter to Young in fifth graph, second sentence)

No. 14 Kentucky 69, Mississippi State 59: Freshman Julius Randle recorded 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the visiting Wildcats held off the Bulldogs.

James Young registered 11 points while Dakari Johnson collected nine points and eight rebounds for Kentucky (18-5, 8-2 SEC), which held Mississippi State to 38.3 percent shooting. Aaron Harrison added nine points, six assists and six rebounds as the Wildcats won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Gavin Ware, Craig Sword and Trivante Bloodman each scored 12 for Mississippi State (13-10, 3-7), which dropped its fifth consecutive contest and made only 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Roquez Johnson added 10 points as the Bulldogs lost for the second time in five SEC home games.

Mississippi State led 17-13 just past the midway point in the first half before the Wildcats scored 19 of the final 25 points for a 32-23 lead at intermission. Randle recorded the final two on a dunk, giving him eight points in the opening 20 minutes, and Kentucky held the Bulldogs to 7-of-25 from the field.

The Bulldogs trimmed their deficit to six three times before Dakari Johnson ignited an 8-2 run with a three-point play to push the Wildcats’ lead to a dozen. Mississippi State got within seven again, but two free throws by Young and a Willie Cauley-Stein dunk gave Kentucky the cushion it needed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats lead the all-time series 91-20 and have beaten the Bulldogs seven straight times – two this season. … Mississippi State freshman G I.J. Ready, who is averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 assists, missed the game due to flu-like symptoms. … Kentucky senior G Jon Hood, playing in only his eighth game this season, drained a big 3-pointer during the run that closed the first half.