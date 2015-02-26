Kentucky dominant inside in win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- The only thing more frightful than the snowstorm Wednesday night outside Humphrey Coliseum was the play inside of No. 1 ranked and unbeaten Kentucky as the Wildcats defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 74-56 in a Southeastern Conference clash.

“The amazing thing right now is we have a really talented team with no one trying to be a star,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

“As long as I’ve been watching college basketball, that’s one of the better basketball teams I’ve ever seen,” Mississippi State coach Rick Ray said. “But no one has canceled their season or stopped playing because they lost to Kentucky, to my knowledge.”

Scoring its most points in a road game since beating UCLA 83-44 on Dec. 20 in Chicago, Kentucky (28-0, 15-0 SEC) used a spurt to blow open the game. The run came after Mississippi State (12-16, 5-10) had closed to within four points with 15:05 remaining.

In a span of 4:25, Kentucky outscored Mississippi State 19-3 to move ahead by 20 points, 60-40, with 8:40 remaining. The Wildcats coasted home from that point for the easy victory.

“It’s hard to go through a season and play great every night out,” Calipari said. “But this was a trap game, to be honest with you. Our guys knew we were staying in Starkville.”

Typically, Kentucky flies home immediately after a road game. Because of the snow, the team was staying in Starkville and would even practice Thursday on Mississippi State’s court in preparation for Saturday’s showdown with Arkansas (23-5). The Razorbacks have beaten UK three straight times.

Freshman forward Trey Lyles paced Kentucky with a career-best 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half. He made 7 of 12 field goals and added six rebounds. It was the most points he had scored since the season opener against Grand Canyon in early November.

“Trey Lyles was outstanding,” Calipari said. “He’s the X factor for us. He’s as good as any player in the country, but you have to fight. He has crazy skills, but I want him to dominate.”

Freshman center Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore guard Aaron Harrison scored 16 points. Freshman guard Devin Booker added 14.

Mississippi State was led by junior guard Fred Thomas with 14 points. Junior guard Craig Sword added 10 points.

Days before the rare sold-out game, Mississippi State athletic officials called for a “blackout” -- all fans to wear black shirts -- to help the Bulldogs in their attempt to upset unbeaten No. 1 Kentucky.

Instead, the ploy was trumped by a whiteout of sorts as a freakish storm dumped up to five inches of snow on the Gulf Coast state, closing some roads and leading many season ticket holders to stay home.

The weather was so impactful that officials invited fans to move from the upper level to a lower-level seat less than 10 minutes before tipoff.

Eight minutes in, Kentucky broke a 10-10 tie to go up 20-10. Kentucky was 8 of 13 from the field and Mississippi State was hitting just 38.4 percent at that point.

With 5:48 left, Kentucky built its largest lead of the first half at 29-15. Lyles led the way with 13 points, one shy of his career high.

Mississippi State did mount a charge to close the gap to six points before a long 3-pointer by freshman guard Tyler Ulis at the buzzer pushed Kentucky back by nine points, 36-27, at intermission.

NOTES. Kentucky is the only team in SEC history to start a season 28-0. ... Through its first 27 games, Kentucky had trailed only 146 of a possible 1,095 minutes. ... Mississippi State’s problems this season are easy to spot. Only five times in their first 27 games have the Bulldogs had more assists than turnovers. ... Kentucky ranks first in the nation with a 22.1-point scoring margin. The Wildcats are also first in field goal percentage defense at 34.2 percent.