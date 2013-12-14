Preview: North Carolina-Greensboro at Rutgers

Rutgers looks to break out of a miserable slump before conference play begins when it hosts North Carolina-Greensboro on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have dropped four straight games and their only win in the last seven contests came against a Division II school more than two weeks ago. The latest setback was a 78-73 loss at home to in-state rival Princeton, one of many teams to exploit Rutgers’ lackluster defense.

The Spartans are coming off a win over a Division II opponent as well as they held off a late charge for a 75-70 victory over Claflin on Wednesday. Saturday’s contest marks just the second true road game for North Carolina-Greensboro, the first being a 31-point loss at North Carolina last Saturday. Myles Mack, who scored 21 points in Rutgers’ loss to Princeton, had 24 and a key late 3-pointer in an 87-80 road victory over the Spartans last season in the only prior meeting between the schools.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA-GREENSBORO (5-5): By the time play rolls around in the Southland Conference, the Spartans will be well-tested against quality competition. The visit to Rutgers is one of four road games against major-conference opponents this month alone for coach Mitch Henderson’s crew, which also hosts North Carolina State on Dec. 30. In order to survive, North Carolina-Greensboro will need to do a better job of limiting opponents’ opportunities - the Spartans entered Thursday ranked 326th in the country in turnovers with a 15.5 average.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-7): With Mack and three others averaging double figures, scoring is not the issue for the Scarlet Knights, who have given up points in bunches at times this season. Princeton buried 16-of-34 3-pointers and became the seventh straight team to score at least 70 points against Rutgers, which allows 76.9 per game. Mack is averaging 22.3 points while making 11-of-20 3-pointers in his last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Spartans G Jordan Potts has made 15-of-22 3-pointers after hitting 12-of-46 as a freshman last season.

2. Scarlet Knights’ opponents are shooting 46.7 percent from beyond the arc during the team’s four-game slide.

3. This is the third of six straight home games over the course of one month for Rutgers, which ends the long homestand against No. 4 Louisville on Jan. 4.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 79, North Carolina-Greensboro 70