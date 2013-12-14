FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rutgers 89, North Carolina-Greensboro 72
December 14, 2013 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

Rutgers 89, North Carolina-Greensboro 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS first sentence, fourth graph.)

Rutgers 89, North Carolina-Greensboro 72: Myles Mack scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half as the host Scarlet Knights snapped a four-game slide.

Kadeem Jack scored 18 points and Wally Judge had 13 for Rutgers (5-7), which hit 9-of-20 3-pointers. J.J. Moore contributed 12 points off the bench as the Scarlet Knights picked up their first victory against a Division I opponent since they defeated Canisius on Nov. 18.

Kyle Cain led the Spartans (5-6) with 18 points while Tevon Saddler added 13 and a team-high four assists. Kayel Locke was the only other player in double figures with 11 points for North Carolina-Greensboro.

Judge scored seven points in a little more than a minute to give Rutgers an early 18-8 lead, and Mack made three 3-pointers in a 13-0 run late in the first half to make it 46-27. The Scarlet Knights forced 14 turnovers in the opening stanza and led by 19 going into the locker room.

Spartans head coach Wes Miller called timeout less than a minute into the second half after Mack and Judge converted consecutive layups. North Carolina-Greensboro, which had just four turnovers in the second half, rallied to within 10 points on a Nicholas Paulos 3-pointer with less than seven minutes left, but Jack nailed a jumper and made consecutive layups to stem the tide.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mack scored 24 points in an 87-80 win over the Spartans last season. ... Saddler had eight of UNCG’s 18 turnovers. ... Rutgers has eight days off before hosting Army in its non-conference finale.

