Monk scores 47 to lead No. 6 Kentucky past No. 7 North Carolina

Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk scored a career-high 47 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, to help the sixth-ranked Wildcats to a 103-100 victory over No. 7 North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.

After Monk's basket, North Carolina forward Isaiah Hicks missed a layup and the Tar Heels fouled another standout Kentucky freshman, point guard De'Andre Fox. He made both free throws to put the Wildcats ahead 103-100.

North Carolina inbounded the ball and called timeout with two seconds left at halfcourt to set up the last shot. The cross-court pass was knocked out of bounds by Fox. After a review by the referees, 0.7 seconds was put on the clock.

A 3-point attempt by guard Kenny Williams at the buzzer missed with the ball stuck between the rim and backboard.

North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, who also set a career-high with 34 points, made a layup with 47 seconds to put the Tar Heels ahead 100-98. His 3-pointer with 1:37 left gave North Carolina a 98-95 advantage, its first lead since early in the first half.

This is most points North Carolina has allowed since a 93-81 loss at Duke in March 2014. The last time the Tar Heels allowed more than 100 points was in a 103-90 loss to Texas in December 2009.

Kentucky built a lead as big as 12 points with 7:39 left in the first half, but the Wildcats mostly had a single-digit lead in a game that had answering runs by both teams.

A 3-pointer by Joel Berry II and a layup following a steal by Jackson increased Kentucky's lead to 74-72 with 12:04 left in regulation.

Kentucky responded with a 10-2 run -- seven points scored by Monk in transition -- to build the lead to 84-74 with 7:45 remaining. North Carolina forward Luke Maye answered with two 3-pointers to cut the lead to 84-80.

NOTES: Entering the game, Kentucky led the nation with 71.3 field goal attempts per game. North Carolina ranked 15th at 64.7 shots per game. ... North Carolina had the nation's best rebounding margin per game at 14.8. Kentucky outrebounded the Tar Heels 39-35. North Carolina C Tony Bradley, who entered the game leading the nation in offensive-rebounding percentage, finished with two rebounds on the offensive end but that was it. ... North Carolina G Joel Berry II, who missed the previous two games with an ankle sprain, returned to the starting lineup against Kentucky. ... Kentucky G Malik Monk's 30 3-point field goals are ahead of Jodie Meeks' single-season record-setting pace through the first 10 games of the 2008-09 season. Meeks finished with 117 that season.