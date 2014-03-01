Preview: Kentucky at South Carolina

Preseason hype pinpointed No. 15 Kentucky as a team that could possibly go undefeated this season – a notion that has proved more folly than those who perpetuated it in the first place. The freshmen-dominated Wildcats have split their last four games and are saddled with seven losses entering Saturday’s SEC contest at South Carolina. Kentucky fell in overtime to Arkansas on Thursday, its second loss of the season to the Razorbacks.

Coach John Calipari was severely disappointed after the 71-67 defeat, a contest in which his squad shot 34.2 percent from the field – including 3-of-11 from 3-point range – and 54.5 percent from the free-throw line. “We took a step back,” Calipari said of his team’s 18-turnover performance. “Great lesson. Had our chances to win.” The Gamecocks have lost three straight games and 12 of their last 15 and are tied with Mississippi State for last place in the SEC.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (21-7, 11-4 SEC): Backup center Willie Cauley-Stein was the only player to shoot well in the loss to Arkansas, going 8-of-12 from the field while scoring 16 points and matching his career high of 13 rebounds. Forward Julius Randle posted his 15th double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 boards but the freshman was just 6-of-15 from the field and missed three of his five free throws. Randle has team-best averages of 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds, while guard James Young averages 14.4 points and has made a team-high 60 3-pointers.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-18, 3-12): Guard Brenton Williams has been a bright spot in the dismal season as he scored 26 points in the loss to Auburn to raise his team-best scoring average to 14.7. Williams has missed just four free throws all season – shooting 95.6 percent – and has made 77 3-point baskets while scoring 20 or more points on six occasions. Guard Sindarius Thornwell averages 13.5 points and will be striving to bounce back from scoring just four points on 2-of-13 against Auburn.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky is 9-1 against the Gamecocks during Calipari’s tenure.

2. Young has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games.

3. Five of South Carolina’s SEC defeats have been by 16 or more points.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 77, South Carolina 60