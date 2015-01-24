Preview: Kentucky at South Carolina

Kentucky remains unbeaten and atop the national rankings, but the Wildcats’ pursuit of perfection has not been without its challenges. The Wildcats needed key baskets from twin brothers Aaron Harrison and Andrew Harrison late in Tuesday’s 65-57 home victory over Vanderbilt, and now Kentucky travels Saturday to South Carolina after notching two overtime wins in the past two weeks and not securing Tuesday’s win until the final minute. The Gamecocks have lost four of five since upsetting No. 9 Iowa State on Jan. 3.

The matchup features the SEC’s best two squads in field-goal percentage defense, but the Gamecocks – who limit opponents to 36.6 percent shooting – have three conference defeats by four points or less. Kentucky leads the country in holding the opposition to 32.2 percent shooting and averaging 8.1 blocked shots per contest. Kentucky’s 18-0 record marks the fourth-best start to a season in program history.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (18-0, 5-0 SEC): Aaron Harrison scored seven of Kentucky’s final nine points Tuesday, finishing with 14 points – all in the second half – as the Wildcats overcame a 21-of-32 performance at the free-throw line. The Wildcats shot a season-low six 3-pointers Tuesday after averaging 17.8 attempts in their first 17 games. Dakari Johnson has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring games after failing to reach double figures in his eight previous contests.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (10-7, 1-4 SEC): Since winning their final seven non-conference games – including the victory over Iowa State – the Gamecocks have shot 29.2 percent from 3-point range and allowed Tennessee to shoot 57.5 percent from the field. “We haven’t handled success real good,” coach Frank Martin told reporters after Tuesday’s game. Duane Notice leads South Carolina in scoring at 11.9 points, but is shooting 30 percent from the field in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have blocked 10 or more shots eight times this season.

2. The Gamecocks are 1-10 all-time against the top-ranked team in the country, that lone victory coming against Kentucky at home on Jan. 26, 2010.

3. South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak to Kentucky with a 72-67 home victory on March 1, 2014.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 71, South Carolina 53