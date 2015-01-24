No. 1 Kentucky takes care of business

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- It wasn’t always the prettiest, but the end result is what No. 1 Kentucky has come to expect.

Freshman guard Devin Booker scored 18 points and the Wildcats played a physical, aggressive style in rolling to a 58-43 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in front of a sold out Colonial Life Arena crowd.

The victory avenged the Wildcats’ loss to the Gamecocks last March in Columbia. Since that time, Kentucky has lost only three times, twice to Florida and to Connecticut in the 2014 national championship game.

Both teams suffered long stretches where they went without a field goal.

The Wildcats finished 17 points below their scoring average, but coach John Calipari thought it showed his team could play a more physical style of basketball and still come away with a victory.

Kentucky shot 46.2 percent from the field and turned the ball over only eight times.

The Wildcats were beaten on the offensive glass by a 18-3 margin, but that was of little concern to Calipari. Kentucky limited the Gamecocks to four field goals in the second half and held them to 22.6 percent shooting (12-of-53) from the field.

“We shoot 46 percent, but the great thing for me is we have eight turnovers,” Calipari said. “That’s probably a couple of less than we like, but that just shows you we’re a team that can play physical and still do the stuff that we try to do.”

South Carolina coach Frank Martin liked the fight out of his team. He’s been critical of his squad since the start of SEC play, but he’s starting to see more of the team that won seven straight games earlier in the season.

“We didn’t lose because of effort or our demeanor,” Martin said. “We lost because Kentucky is really good and we didn’t make shots.”

Sophomore guard Aaron Harrison chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats.

It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half until Kentucky (19-0, 6-0 in the SEC) scored the final 11 points to take a 34-24 lead at the break.

South Carolina (10-8, 1-5) took its final lead, 24-23, on sophomore guard Sindarius Thornwell’s 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining in the half. Kentucky responded with its 11-point run.

Booker led the closing charge by scoring four points during the run. Freshman point guard Tyler Ulis started the run with a lay-up before Booker made two free throws and a dunk on a nifty pass from sophomore guard Andrew Harrison.

Freshman forward Trey Lyles added another dunk before sophomore center Dakari Johnson and Ulis ended the scoring in the first half by connecting on three-of-four free throws.

Booker added a 3-pointer to open the second half to cap the 14-0 run. The lead never dipped under double digits the rest of the way.

Kentucky held the Gamecocks without a field goal for nearly ten minutes. South Carolina missed 13 straight shots to sandwich the half and didn’t score a field goal in the second half until senior guard Ty Johnson hit a jumper with 14:39 remaining.

“We’re not a team that tries to trick anybody,” Calipari said. “That’s not what we do. I thought we defended and made it hard for them. We played pretty good.”

It was that type of game from the outset. After Thornwell’s 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining in the first half, the Gamecocks only made 4-of-27 field goals the rest of the way.

”Basically we locked them down for about six straight possessions and we scored, and that’s how we extended the lead,“ Calipari said. ”They were driving and they were going to rebound the ball and not let us rebound.

“They didn‘t, but we guarded pretty well to keep that gap in the score.”

Kentucky made only 6-of-14 field goals but sank 11-of-12 free throws to offset that.

“They were playing rough ball and fouling a lot,” Ulis said. “It was kind of hard to get into a flow with all the fouls called. I thought we executed well, but we were just at the line more than we usually are.”

Thornwell led the Gamecocks with 14 points.

“It’s tough when you’re not making shots and they ball isn’t falling for you,” Thornwell said. “Their length had a lot to do with that.”

NOTES: The 19 wins to open the season by Kentucky are the most under John Calipari. It’s the third-best start in program history. ... After defeating Oklahoma State, Clemson and No. 9 Iowa State in December, South Carolina has lost five of six to open SEC play. ... South Carolina is 1-11 all-time against opponents ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. The lone victory was win over Kentucky in 2010.