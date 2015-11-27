No. 1 Kentucky 84, South Florida 63

Kentucky freshman guard Jamal Murray led all scorers with 21 points, lifting the top-ranked Wildcats to an 84-63 rout of South Florida on Friday in the inaugural Hoophall Miami Invitational.

Kentucky (6-0) jumped out to a 42-21 lead at halftime and was never challenged. Freshman forward Skal Labissiere added 17 points and freshman guard Charles Matthews came off the bench to score 11 for the Wildcats.

In an efficient offensive performance, the Wildcats shot 50 percent from the floor and turned the ball over only eight times.

South Florida guard Jahmal McMurray came off the bench to lead the Bulls with 13 points. Center Jaleel Cousins and forward Chris Perry each added 12 points.

Former Kentucky assistant Orlando Antigua is now the head coach at South Florida. Antigua spent five seasons as an assistant under Kentucky coach John Calipari.

The Bulls (1-5) have lost 17 straight games to ranked opponents and are now 0-5 all time against a team ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press.

The win did come at a cost for the Wildcats. Sophomore guard Tyler Ulis suffered a hyperextended elbow and had to leave the game.

Kentucky will open SEC play next week at South Carolina.