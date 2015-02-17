Preview: Kentucky at Tennessee

Top-ranked Kentucky continues its pursuit of an undefeated season when it visits Tennessee in SEC play on Tuesday. The Wildcats are tied for the best start in school history with the 1953-54 squad, an accomplishment that caught some of them by surprise. “A lot of us didn’t even know about the record,” guard Andrew Harrison told reporters. “We’re just trying to take it one game at a time and win every game that we can play. It doesn’t matter if we don’t finish it out right.”

Tennessee’s odds of ending the Kentucky streak don’t appear to be good if you factor in that it has lost five of seven games and trailed by 27 points at halftime last Saturday before falling 73-55 to LSU. “We missed about 10 layups, we played hesitant, we played nervous and we played scared,” Volunteers coach Donnie Tyndall told reporters. “That falls on my shoulders. I obviously did a bad job preparing our team.” The Wildcats are coming off a 77-43 rout of South Carolina and they held the Gamecocks to 23.6 percent shooting from the field, marking the 11th time this season they’ve held a team under 30 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (25-0, 12-0 SEC): Even with the heavy rotation system used by the Wildcats, center Willie Cauley-Stein is receiving attention as one of the top players in the nation despite modest averages of 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds and said he’s up for such acclaim. “I think that this is as center stage as it gets. I’ve been on center stage,” Cauley-Stein told reporters. “I’m not going to say I’m scared of really anything but Kentucky is center stage.” Guards Aaron Harrison (11.1) and Devin Booker (10.8) are the only players scoring in double digits while power forward Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds to go with a team-best 58 blocked shots.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-10, 6-6): Guard Robert Hubbs III suffered a dislocated left thumb in the loss to LSU and the player averaging 6.7 points is expected to be available against Kentucky. “We thought it was broken at first,” Tyndall told reporters. “It is a little bit tender, but he is fine.” The Volunteers are led by guard Josh Richardson’s 16-point average while power forward Armani Moore (10.7 points, team-best 6.8 rebounds) and guard Kevin Punter (10.5) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Wildcats coach John Calipari is 11-5 against Tennessee.

2. Richardson has scored 15 or more points on 17 occasions this season.

3. Kentucky backup C Dakari Johnson matched his career high with 13 rebounds against South Carolina.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 74, Tennessee 53