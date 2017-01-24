Preview: Kentucky at Tennessee

Fourth-ranked Kentucky may be without talented point guard De’Aaron Fox when it visits dangerous Tennessee for an SEC matchup on Tuesday night. Fox, who is dishing out a league-best six assists per game, suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s 85-69 victory over South Carolina and is considered day-to-day as the Wildcats go for their eighth consecutive win to start the conference slate.

Freshman guard Malik Monk scored 27 in the triumph against South Carolina – his 11th with at least 20 this season – but he knows how important Fox was to the offense when he was not there. “It changed a lot because he changes the game as soon as he comes in and as soon as he goes out,” Monk told reporters. “We just have to adjust fast and just play on without him.” Tennessee won’t be feeling sorry for the Wildcats as it attempts to beat them for the second straight season in Knoxville after earning an 84-77 victory last February. The Volunteers had lost four of five games before putting together one of their finest performances of the season in a 91-74 triumph against Mississippi State on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (17-2, 7-0 SEC): Monk continues to shine while averaging 21.7 points, shooting 50.7 percent from the field, draining 41.4 from behind the arc and coach John Calipari told reporters, “Man, he’s put in his time. He’s mastering his craft.” Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe (14.3 points) took over some of the point guard duties with Fox out Saturday and did not score while posting four assists and seven turnovers. Freshman forward Bam Adebayo is averaging 13.1 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds, making 14 of his 17 attempts from the field the last four games.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (10-9, 3-4): Four players scored at least 14 points in the win over Mississippi State while the Volunteers dominated on the boards (49-35) and turned the ball over just seven times. Senior guard Robert Hubbs III had 19 points against the Bulldogs and leads the team in scoring (14.7) with freshman forward Grant Williams (10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 52.7 percent shooting) as the only other active double-figure scorer. Freshman guard Lamonte Turner averages 9.6 points to go along with a team-high 3.1 assists and has drained 18 of his 40 attempts from 3-point range at home.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee sophomore F Admiral Schofield scored 15 last time out and is averaging 9.7 in SEC play after scoring 3.5 per game in non-conference games.

2. Kentucky senior G Dominique Hawkins had seven assists Saturday, matching his total for the previous eight contests.

3. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 152-68, but are just 52-48 in Knoxville.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 82, Tennessee 70